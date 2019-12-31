ARCADIA — Authorities are still investigating how Bouncer − who is an almost 5-month-old pit bull puppy − was left to suffocate in a tied-up plastic bag in a DeSoto County cemetery.
Until the case is closed, Bouncer remains at the DeSoto County Animal Shelter (2048 N.E. McKay St.) in Arcadia as evidence of the crime.
It’s unclear how long that process will take, but Bouncer is doing well since that traumatic Dec. 12 day when he was found at Union Cemetery near S.W. Hillsborough Avenue, according to Debbie Merkin, DeSoto Animal Shelter supervisor.
“Bouncer is great, happy and healthy,” Merkin said. “As long as the investigation is ongoing, he is evidence, but he is so bright and bouncy and healthy.”
As for the investigation, it’s a waiting game at this point, according to DCSO Col. James Vitali.
“We are waiting for lab results to come back from the packaging Bouncer was placed in,” Vitali said. “Sheriff James Potter went out and bought an additional bag of dog food and took it to the shelter (for Bouncer).”
Going forward, one of two things will happen with the investigation.
“We have to have sufficient information to file any criminal charges to the state attorney office for abuse,” Vitali said. “Or we hit a dead end in establishing probable cause. Either one will get it to the point where Bouncer can be adopted.
“As far as me saying we have it done by a certain date, I cannot say (at this time).”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Matthew Plymale at the Sheriff’s Office (863-993-4700) or DeSoto County Animal Control (863-993-4855).
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through tipsubmit.com.
Plymale found Bouncer after being flagged down by a man in the area.
After cutting open the bag, Plymale provided the panting puppy with water.
The man who flagged him down said he was taking a test drive with a vehicle he was repairing when he noticed the bag moving in the cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.