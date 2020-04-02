ARCADIA — The pit bull puppy found in a plastic bag in a cemetery in December was released from DeSoto County Animal Control Wednesday and moving to Cape Coral for the time being.
Named Bouncer by DeSoto Animal Control employees, the dog was found Dec. 12 tied up inside a plastic trash bag and left to suffocate at only 4 months old. Bouncer has been kept at the county’s animal control since then while the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office investigated who might have left him in the cemetery.
That investigation is still ongoing.
“We have sent additional work requests to the lab in an effort to obtain additional evidence,” said Col. James Vitali of DCSO. “We are awaiting results.”
Animal Control Supervisor Debbie Merkin said Bouncer is going to be missed.
“We are all thrilled he is finally able to find a forever home,” Merkin said. “He will be greatly missed. I am crying already. He was one of us.”
Bouncer’s new temporary home will be at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. For now, his forever home is still being determined.
“He is in the kennel (here),” said Jocelyn Ruiz, a volunteer at the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. “A veterinarian will come in and do a checkup and he (Bouncer) will be set up for adoption in a week or two.”
