PORT CHARLOTTE - The Live Oak Quilters out of Arcadia presented a Quilt of Valor to Regina "J.J." Jones, a former Army lieutenant who now lives in Southport Square in Port Charlotte. After being discharged in 1946, Jones worked as a registered nurse for three decades.
