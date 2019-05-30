Karen Smoke brings the history of quilt-making to the DeSoto County Historical Society at noon June 13 at the Family Service Center Annex (old West Elementary School cafeteria). At 11:30 a.m. lunch is available for $7. The meeting is open to anyone. President Norma Banas conducts brief business before introducing Smoke, who will talk about care for quilts, identify and document family quilts, obtain a professional appraisal of historic quilts, and more. Those seeking information on quilts may email Smoke before the meeting, at aandksmoke@gmail.com. She requests photographs showing the quilt in use, a close-up of the details, and the backing, plus a description of what is known about the quilt. People may also bring quilts to the meeting for display and identification. 863-266-5774, historicdesoto.org.
Summer library learningThe DeSoto County Library has a great summer program planned. The theme is “Mission to Read—A Universe of Stories,” with an emphasis on science and learning about the universe. Children can sign up and get a reading log and schedule of events on June 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be space-related activities on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m., all summer long. On Saturdays, a movie or Lego building project will be offered at 10:30 a.m.
All Faiths Food Bank and DeSoto Schools Nutrition will provide summer food programs at the library this year, as well. Lunch will be served on the patio on the west side of the library at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from June 4-30 and July 8-25. Bags of kid-friendly healthy snacks will be available May 25-Aug. 3 for all youth under the age of 18 for the weekends.
Children who keep a list of their summer reading will get to take part in the Summer Reading Bash on July 20 and earn special rewards for the number of books they have read. Miss Liz has a great Summer Reading Program planned. Children will make space-related craft projects and listen to stories about our universe on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. DeSoto Arts Council will present an art project on Wednesdays.
Plenty is offered to adults over the summer. Senior movie time moves to later in the afternoon for summer; every other Friday at 3 p.m. Summer dates will be 6/14, 6/28, 7/12. On July 26, we will resume 1 p.m. showings.
On Thursdays at 1 p.m. we have an adult coloring group. Tuesday Threads takes place at 2 p.m. for those interested in sewing or other fiber crafts. We have two sewing machines for you to use and can help you get started in beginner projects. Our monthly Pinterest craft is on the third Wednesday, and Book Chat at noon on fourth Thursday. DeSoto Arts Council’s Photography Group meets on the second Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m., meeting open to the public.
Bring your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, little friends and neighbors to the library this summer and help them encounter the joy of independent discovery. While reading fun books they pick out on their own, children can increase their reading skills during summer vacation. Make DeSoto County Library your summer cool spot for the entire family. 125 N Hillsborough Ave., Arcadia, 863-993-4851.
