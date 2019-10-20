ARCADIA — The upkeep cost for three railroad crossings in DeSoto County could soon double.
This is among the agenda items to be discussed at the DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners meeting today at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at 201 E. Oak St. in Arcadia.
Currently, DeSoto pays half the signal maintenance fees for the following three crossings each year:
County Road 760 at $1,800
Hickory Street at $2,260
County Road 661 at $1,193
This costs the county $5,253, according to agenda documents, which is 50% of the actual cost for signal maintenance.
Under the potential new agreement with Seminole Gulf Railway, the county will now have to pay the whole cost of those fees, which means an additional $5,253 annually for signal maintenance at these three crossings.
DeSoto does not have any other viable options when it comes to these crossings, according to county staff documents.
“The railroads will not allow counties to work in its right of way to maintain signals,” said County Administrator Mandy Hines. “Railroad crossings and signalization is a high liability area where public safety is concerned; replacement costs of signalization is expensive.”
DeSoto is not new to working with SGR, according to Hines.
“SGR has long operated on track(s) leased from CSX from Arcadia South,” Hines said. “It is my understanding that SGR leased all of that track until Nov. 1 of last year, when they formally acquired leased track and additional track in DeSoto. I do not know for certain when they acquired additional track from CSX.”
IN OTHER NEWS:
At today’s meetings, commissioners will also discuss an ordinance to boost the means to enforce the Clean County Act, helping to prohibit littering and dumping within the county limits as well as fire prevention code and building codes.
There will also be a discussion about a special exception use to allow a place of worship on .52 acres at 4857 S.W. Highway 17 (a commercial general zoning district).
