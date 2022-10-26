ENGLEWOOD — Some victims of Hurricane Ian are finding shelter at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park in Englewood.
Charlotte County coordinated with the Red Cross to operate a temporary shelter at the park's recreation center for those left homeless from Hurricane Ian.
How long will the shelter be needed to house hurricane victims has not yet been determined by the county nor the Red Cross.
"(Dever) is currently the only shelter," Charlotte County spokesman Brian Gleason told The Daily Sun. "Some residents have accepted FEMA transitional housing outside the county at hotels."
Described as "an overnight shelter," the Red Cross housed 91 people — families with children, the elderly and disabled, and other adults — in the shelter earlier this week.
Mobile showers and laundry facilities were set up in the park. Earlier this month, a mobile medical unit was stationed in the parking lot and treated some of the people in the shelter, officials said.
The Red Cross does provide some health services at the shelter. Trained volunteers are providing health, mental health and spiritual support when needed.
A Charlotte County transit bus was parked and available Monday to the people being sheltered.
The Red Cross also provides security. As of Tuesday, no incidents were reported to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
"Law enforcement has a presence at shelters as a preventative measure, for resident safety and security," Nelson said.
She, too, had heard of no reported incidents at the shelter.
Within the shelter setting, residents are provided with a variety of essentials including places to sleep, blankets, toiletries, water, meals and snacks.
"The count ebbs and flows at this point of a disaster response – people come and go depending upon their personal situations," Red Cross spokeswoman Rachel Nelson said. "I don’t believe this particular shelter has ever been over 100."
Those at the shelter sleep on cots, reflecting the temporary conditions
"Shelters are congregate settings by nature, so while our workers make every attempt to keep all parties comfortable," Nelson said. "Privacy is unfortunately not always possible."
In dormitory-style sleeping areas, cots are separated by screens which afford some privacy in sleeping areas. People with pets are often grouped together and spaced out wherever possible from those without pets.
Caseworkers assist people at Red Cross shelters to help them plan their next steps. Those arrangements differ for each person, depending on circumstances, Nelson said.
"Outside of shelters, the Red Cross is working with partners to provide fixed and mobile feeding sites across the affected counties," she said. "Red Cross aid stations are also open where people can get relief supplies and other assistance, and trained volunteers are providing health, mental health and spiritual support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss."
The American Red Cross is also operating a shelter in Venice at the former Venice Hospital. It had 130 people in the shelter Oct. 11 and last Thursday had 124.
The Red Cross and its partners have helped more than 6,800 residents in 70 emergency shelters for more than 37,000 overnight stays since Hurricane Ian, Nelson said.
Nelson encouraged hurricane victims to visit online www.facebook.com/RedCrossCentralFlorida. Open locations for shelters can be found at redcross.org or by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.