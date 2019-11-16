Red tide hanging on

ENGLEWOOD — Red tide algae keeps turning up in coastal waters.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday background to high concentrations in Sarasota County, with the highest found in water samples from Nokomis south to Manasota and Blind Pass Beach. Longboat and surrounding waters in north Sarasota and Manatee counties remain free of the toxic algae.
Like South Sarasota County, Charlotte County sees spotty very to high concentrations in water samples taken near and offshore. High concentrations appeared in six water samples, one taken Sunday at Don Pedro Island State Park and a second taken at Stump Pass Tuesday, with the remaining four samples taken Tuesday in Gasparilla Sound and Gasparilla Pass.
“South wind today,” William Loughan said Thursday. “Happy no red tide coming on that wind. We’ll see what happens if wind comes northwest in a couple days.”
At Manasota Beach Friday morning, Jean Kathleen Ranallo said, “There was a slight smell of red tide, but no seaweed, no dead fish.”
Research digging in
FWC researchers Kate Hubbard and Matt Garrett participated with 300 or more other researchers at the recent HAB (Harmful Algae Bloom) Conference in Alabama where the latest research was shared.
“It’s critical to make the right observations at the right place and right time,” Hubbard said.
Since last year’s intense and persistent red tide bloom devastated Southwest Florida and elsewhere in the state, various agencies and researchers have been working collaboratively to improve forecasting networks, Hubbard said. Some researchers are examining data from previous blooms to see if any conditions or patterns can be determined that could help predict future blooms.
Garrett’s research included the application of a testing methodology that can better detect the concentrations of the algae throughout the water column. The algae, he said, rises to the surface during daylight hours but will then sink back down into the depths at night. The sampling is particularly important when testing and analyzing for the algae blooms in offshore water samples.
“It’s another tool in our tool box,” Garrett said. “Our ability to make observations is increasing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.