ENGLEWOOD — Depending on where you are and when you are there, red tide conditions vary greatly on local beaches and barrier islands.
“I’m afraid to say that the red tide is very much in Boca (Grande) right now,” Kelly Lehmann wrote in an email to The Daily Sun on Friday. “We were there (Thursday) and tried multiple locations in Boca: 12th street and also at the southern tip of Gasparilla Island.”
Dead and dying fish floated in the shallows. The red tide algae, Karenia brevis, can lead to fish kills and respiratory ailments in humans if the concentrations exceed 100,000 to a million cells per liter of water.
“We watched in horror as species of crab, fish and eels swam to the edge of the water to take their last breath and die,” Lehmann said. “Hundreds upon hundreds of marine animals dying right in front of you.”
At the southern tip of Gasparilla Island, Lehmann wrote, “If you glanced at the beach you could not see the dead fish, but once you got into the water, huge fish just littering the bottom of the ocean and decomposing. For some reason had not surfaced yet.
“It was such a sad day.”
A water sample collected in Boca Grande Pass Monday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contained a low concentration. A second sample taken Tuesday 1.8 miles offshore from Boca Grande contained medium concentrations.
Wednesday, a water sample taken at Charlotte County’s Boca Grande Fishing Pier in Gasparilla Sound turned up medium concentrations.
South of Stump Pass, Knight and Don Pedro islands fared better, Brenda Bossman said. She is the state primary permit holder overseeing sea turtle patrol volunteers on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
“It was fine,” Bossman said Friday. “The water was still and no red tide in the air.”
From Englewood Beach on Manasota Key, Mark Timchula, known as the Beach Guy for his beach chair and umbrellas, broadcasts daily beach condition videos on his Tim Chula Facebook page.
“It’s pretty beautiful,” Timchula reported Friday morning. “Everything cleared up from the red tide. It looks great. The water looks clear. No smell in the air.”
Zoe Bass, with Wilma Katz, oversee the Coastal Wildlife Club volunteer sea turtle patrols on Manasota Key. Along the Gulf shoreline north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line that bisects Manasota Key, the reports were mixed.
While others did feel the effects of red tide, Bass said Friday, she was not affected by red tide toxins in the air that can lead to coughing and other respiratory ailments in humans.
What was unusual, Bass said, was that from the top of dunes, she could see dead fish floating out in the Gulf.
Red tide is taking a toll on marine life.
Sarasota County reported Friday its cleanup crews mechanically removed 54.21 tons of “marine debris” and another 5.53 tons of dead fish, seaweed and other debris by hand from its public beaches since July 28.
According to various reports, red tide concentrations turned up from Boca Grande to Anna Maria Island and Pinellas County.
But the impact to the Gulf and red tide after Tropical Depression/Storm Fred remains to be seen.
Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information about red tide and conditions, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and/or visitbeaches.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.