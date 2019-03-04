Reprinted from July 2018
If you want to get up to date on the latest happenings in Arcadia, laugh a little, or just schmooze with neighbors and friends, then the Oak Street Deli every Wednesday and Friday starting at 3 a.m. with the Brew Crew is the place to be. Walking in I was greeted by 10 or 12 people sitting around several long banquet tables in the middle of the room. "Is this the Brew Crew" I asked. "Yes, it is" was the reply, times 10 or 12.
The Brew Crew began seven years ago when Luke Wilson and his buddy KC Carlton thought it would be a good idea to chat in person rather than online. They decided to meet for coffee at a local restaurant; soon they invited more friends and before you know it on Oct. 12, 2011, the Brew Crew was born. Luke Wilson said: "Today we have as many as 40 or 50 people attend, and we have grown together like a family."
I talked to Holly Incitti, owner of the Oak Street Deli. She opens for breakfast every Wednesday and Friday morning for the Brew Crew (and anyone else who happens to wander in). Holly bakes cinnamon rolls, homemade carrot cake, as well as bacon and eggs on a plate, or with cheese in a sandwich. She even bakes cranberry bread and lemon poundcake. Where else but Arcadia could you find a homemade menu like this cooked especially for a bunch of old curmudgeons (and a couple of young ones too).
It's a rare opportunity in this day and age for people to want to spend time with one another, just because. Don't let it pass you by, get outta bed, brush your teeth, and get down to the Oak Street Deli for a morning with the Brew Crew.
