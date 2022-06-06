ARCADIA — A new life as rental housing is ahead for the 64-year-old rodeo grounds that helped to build Arcadia’s heritage as a cattle town.
Buyers of the 7-acre property, newly rezoned for “enhanced” multi-family use, plan to build a rental complex, though the number of units is unclear.
The zoning allows up to 200 apartments but would require three floors to achieve that density on the limited acreage.
It is unlikely that buyer Brown & Via Holdings LLC of Arcadia will go three floors, said Mac Martin, DeSoto County real estate broker and representative for the sellers, the Arcadia Rodeo Association.
Martin said he does not know the specific plans of Dany Via and Jason Brown.
“When you go that high you are getting into a different scenario,” he said.
Neither Via nor Brown responded to requests for an interview.
Martin described them as “entrepreneurial-type people,” but added he does not know the extent of their development experience.
The Rodeo Association put the 7-acre property on the market in June 2021 for $999,500 but let it go in May for $750,000, according to Martin.
After moving its rodeo events, including the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, to the Mosaic Arena on Northeast Roan Street, the Rodeo Association decided to devote the former home to rental housing for Arcadians.
Hoping to find a buyer willing to do that, the Association persuaded the city of Arcadia to rezone the Gibson Street property to allow a mix of multi-family and single-family dwellings.
The units will rent at market rates, according to Martin, who noted a growing need for unsubsidized rental housing, both multi-family and single-family.
“That is what would be most welcome,” he said. “A lot of people who commute to Arcadia would love to live there, but many of the apartments are income-restricted.”
He said about 50% of DeSoto County’s school teachers drive into the county for work.
“This is partially because there are not enough apartments for rent” for workers whose households earn above a cap of about $28,000 annually, Martin said.
Starting pay for a DeSoto County public school teachers is about $40,000 a year, according to Martin, owner/broker of Gulfland Real Estate in Arcadia.
DeSoto County residents who work outside the county also struggle to find rentals, he said, and noted tenants in a small apartment complex he owns travel to nearby counties for work.
“I believe the Rodeo Association made a good decision to rezone the property and reposition it for residential development, Martin said. “Once the old stadium is removed, it is really a very clean, level property with no wetlands or flooding.”
Sondra Guffey, DeSoto County economic development director, is eager to see more market-rate rental housing go up.
“There is a need for workforce housing everywhere in Florida,” she said in an email.
“We would welcome someone building workforce – not income restricted,” Guffey added. “We need it for teachers, nurses, police, fire, etc.”
Martin said he early on had “significant” interest in the property from developers, including “folks who wanted to do subsidized.”
The Arcadia Housing Authority had strong interest but the initial price of nearly $1 million was out of reach, according to Becky-Sue Mercer, the agency’s executive director.
“The numbers didn’t work for us,” she said.
She said she thinks declining household incomes in DeSoto County could make it difficult to rent the new housing at market rates. From 2017 to 2018, the county’s 11,000 households saw annual incomes fall from $35,435 to $35,057, Mercer said in an interview last year soon after the rodeo grounds went on the market.
“I would be hard-pressed to say they could do all of the units at market rates.” said Mercer, who is in her 12th year as head of the housing agency.
Arcadia, where renters occupy 42.3 percent of the housing inventory, has 10 rental complexes built through low-income housing tax credits and offering rental rates below market: Jacaranda Trail 1, Oaks Trail, The Oaks, McPine Apartments, Desoto Landing, Wood Park Point Apartments, The Palms, Arcadia Oaks, Casa San Juan Bosco, Casa San Juan Bosco Phase II.
Some consolidation in the future would help, Mercer said, adding right now units are scattered over 32 acres on 11 different streets.
