Rescued dog euthanized after 'extensive' cancer found

Momma the Dog Memorial Photo

“Momma” the dog was euthanized at DeSoto Veterinary Hospital following a cancer diagnosis. The dog was rescued from being trapped in a garbage bag by DeSoto County deputies. The investigation into the abandonment is still ongoing.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA — The dog rescued from a garbage bag in Arcadia was humanely euthanized Wednesday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

In an email to media, DCSO Public Information Officer Jessica Tkac stated that the dog, dubbed “Momma,” had been taken to be examined by DeSoto Veterinary Hospital.

“After a through examination, it was determined she was suffering extensive cancer growth,” Tkac stated.

The veterinarian concluded that due to the dog’s “advanced condition and severe malnutrition,” she would not be able to recover.

Detective Sgt. Jennifer Bailey held the dog in her final moments leading up to the end of her life.

“It was a heartbreaking decision, but we know now she isn’t in pain anymore,” read the email.

Momma the dog was originally found Monday at the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road, trapped in a plastic garbage bag.

Tkac noted that the DeSoto Veterinary Hospital received “dozens of calls” from people wishing to donate to Momma’s care. The facility is attempting to set up a fund for future emergency rescues. Those interested can contact DeSoto Veterinary Services via mail at 1240 SE Highway 31, Arcadia, Florida, 34266 or call them at 863-993-9924.

