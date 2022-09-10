Residents, businesses still feel Irma's wrath

Nature’s destruction replaced church bells as DeSoto County residents woke up on Sept. 10, 2017.
A later accounting put wind and water damage well into the millions of dollars. Downtown destruction included a century-old hotel. Peace River flooding reached levels unseen in the lifetimes of most DeSoto County residents.
Citrus grove damage is still felt through the current day.
But the task on that September Sunday was to avoid falling structures, damaged bridges, trees ready to topple and further flooding.
“It was just being able to sustain ourselves for a period of time,” said Rick Christoff, director of the DeSoto County Emergency Management Department.
Hurricane Irma spent the better part of two weeks being amped up in warm summer waters in the Atlantic and Caribbean, wreaking havoc on islands as a Category 5 storm then crossing into Florida — including the Keys and making landfall on the mainland as a Catagory 3 hurricane near Naples.
It savaged large parts of the state, inundating rains inland along the Gulf Coast and heavy winds heavily damaging some mobile homes in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, including North Port.
The storm killed 84 people in the state — although none in Charlotte, DeSoto nor Sarasota counties.
Christoff has been at his DeSoto County job for two years, having arrived from Central Florida. He said he thinks upgrades to the county’s emergency management infrastructure in the five years since Irma will make a difference the next time around.
“With emergency management, there is constant change, constant upgrades,” Christoff said.
He cited enhancements to emergency management technology, especially electronic communications and the software that makes them possible.
But the main challenge will remain: Roads and bridges closed after severe flooding and the vulnerability of thousands of mobile homes.
This, Christoff said, is why “it is important for everybody to work together to get through it.”
DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter said emergency telecommunication operations went well throughout.
“We were able to maintain communication before, during, and after the storm,” Potter stated in an email.
As Irma made its landfall on Cudjoe Key in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm, Potter’s main worry was for the property and people in DeSoto County’s low-lying areas. The concern proved well placed in the hours that followed, with flooding along Horse Creek and the Peace River reaching historic highs.
As Irma lashed the county, Potter and other public safety officials watched warily as waters rose across DeSoto’s lowlands.
By the time Irma moved on to the rest of its inland itinerary, the Peace River crested at 19 feet, nearly double its customary level.
It would be weeks before local Realtor Mac Martin could reach his properties along the Peace River. Going in any earlier would have been far too treacherous, he said.
“The river is very dangerous when it’s that high,” Martin said. “You can get swept away.”
Few people alive today could remember the last time the Peace River rose so high, according to Martin.
“Maybe it was the 1920s or something,” the DeSoto County native said. “It was the worst flooding seen in their lifetimes,” he said of accounts gathered from other DeSoto natives.
Power was out for days throughout the region and the state.
Communities rallied to feed first responders and the many power company workers who arrived in the area from other states. One power worker, a man named Tracy Slaugenhaupt from Pennsylvania, suffered severe injuries from a live line in Englewood, working to get the last few neighborhoods back on the grid 16 days after the storm.
Boarded up homes were generally not damaged, but many trees came down from Burnt Store through Osprey and up to the far reaches of DeSoto County.
The rest of Florida also felt the weather — even up in Jacksonville when Irma strengthened again as it popped back into the Atlantic Ocean.
Damaging wind, while not as severe as it would become as Irma roared through counties to the north, took a toll on downtown Arcadia. Winds were especially damaging to buildings facing north as Irma pounded the business district with winds moving from north to south.
The circa 1904 Oak Park Inn at 2 W. Oak St. across from the train depot got the worst of it.
“The roof just got ripped off the top of that thing,” said Martin, suspecting blame rests with a brief tornado. “The roof was just scattered throughout the street.”
Irma would not be the final chapter in the life of the Oak Park Inn. The hotel reopened as a 12-room bed & breakfast inn in July 2020.
While cleanups and restorations have put DeSoto County back to much the same as before Irma, citrus has yet to recover.
Irma’s fury destroyed vast swaths of citrus groves already weakened by years of citrus greening, a bacterial disease that kills the trees by preventing them from getting critical nutrients.
Few groves in DeSoto County and elsewhere in the region escaped severe damage, according to Mongi Zekri, a Hendry County-based multi-county citrus agent for the University of Florida agriculture extension service.
“Most trees did not recover due to citrus greening infection and damage,” Zekri said in an email.
Many blocks of citrus groves were abandoned, he said, adding, “It is very sad.”
Irma’s destructive legacy is shown today by citrus crop yields for 2021-2022 having declined 22%, dropping to 45.1 million boxes compared to 57.9 million the year before.
Tree counts, at 55.8 million, are down 8% from the previous year. Gove land losses totaled 32,046 acres in the most recent count.
State agriculture officials estimated acreage losses in DeSoto County for all crops totaled 679 acres.
Fruit drops from the damaged trees went on for weeks, according to growers.
They accounted for a 50% crop loss in DeSoto County. Wauchula grower John Matz blames wind that neared 100 mph.
“It knocked off fruit and spread canker,” he said, referring to the wind-borne bacterial disease that has weakened Florida citrus trees for decades.
Standing water in many groves weakened the roots of trees.
“This led to canker being set into the grove worse than prior,” he said in an email.
A final count among grower members of the Arcadia-based Peace River Valley Citrus Association showed crop losses of 40%, according to Roy Petteway, association president.
Many residents evacuated north in the days before Irma struck. Those who stayed and went into shelters had mixed experiences. Charlotte County’s lack of adequate facilities made it so many people ended up in North Port schools.
Just removing debris from across unincorporated DeSoto County cost $1.7 million, according to Mandy Hines, county administrator. She put the damage costs to county buildings and public infrastructure at $1.9 million.
“Post storm challenges were related to the massive rains and flooding that washed out sections of roadways,” Hines said in an email.
County officials reported in 2020 that DeSoto received $2.9 in reimbursements for recovery costs. Sarasota County received nearly $2 million as well. Charlotte County received about $1.7 million.
