ARCADIA — DeSoto County has appointed Jeffrey Tambasco as the county’s new emergency management director.
Tambasco, a retired captain with the Kissimmee Police Department, recently moved to the area from central Florida.He’s
The Emergency Management Division is responsible for the county’s comprehensive emergency management program, providing disaster planning, training and exercises for government agencies, first responders and partner organizations.
Tambasco began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in 1995.
“I am extremely excited to fill the position as the next Emergency Management Director for DeSoto County,” Tambasco said in a press release. “I have worked most of my adult life in public safety and have more than 15 years of experience in emergency management. So, when I learned of the open position, it just seemed like a natural fit.”
Tambasco held the rank of sergeant, lieutenant and eventually captain while serving with the Kissimmee Police Department.
As a supervisor, Tambasco held various roles in emergency management, according to the release.
He also holds a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and is a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician.
“We are excited to have Jeff in the role as our new EM Director.” said County Administrator Mandy Hines. “His experience, eagerness, and shared vision for the department lends me to believe he will be a tremendous asset to the County and the community.”
Thomas Moran, who resigned in May, was the county’s most recent emergency management director, appointed in 2016.
Catherine Furr, a former emergency management director who retired in 2012, has served as the interim director since Moran’s resignation.
Tambasco officially started with the county July 6.
“Catherine Furr is still with us through the end of the month to ensure a smooth transition within the department,” county spokesperson Tara Poulton told the Sun.
