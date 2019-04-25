Ride on: Defenders' donations total $1,500

Members of the Defenders Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club present a donation for $500 to benefit the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Program. These riders with the South Central Chapter represent first-responders in Florida and regularly raise money for various state programs and projects. Pictured are Sheriff James Potter (standing/left), chapter President Scott (Teflon) Anderson, Sheriff’s Lt. Jose Vitali, Treasurer Steve (Buck) Rodgers, (bottom/left), VP Keith (Bubba) Sowell and Road Capt. Mick (Clone) Diamond. The chapter also donated $500 checks to the Arcadia PD and to the JROTC progam at DeSoto High School.

 PHOTO BY PRISCILLA MCDANIEL

