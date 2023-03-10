Bareback riders, Cole Skender, Hamburg, Arizona, Heath Simpson, Somerville, Tennessee and Lucas Mooningham, Coldwater, Mississippi, get ready to ride in the first event of the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
It’s a family affair with three generations with Marilyn Patton, Ellen Garza, Aubree Patton and Elizabeth Pierce at tthe 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”
A rider competes in the bronc riding competition Friday at the 95th Annual Arcadia Rodeo.
sun photos by STEVE LINEBERRY
Nick Pelke, shows the crowd how bareback riding is done at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, stayed on the required 8 seconds at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Mutton Bustin’ is one of the highlights of any Arcadia Rodeo.
STEVE LINEBERRY PREMIER PHOTO
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Opening Ceremonies with the United States Flag front and center at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Bareback rider, Lucas Mooningham, Coldwater, Mississippi, rosins the rope prior to his ride at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Wanda Wannall checks out a T-shirt available from Woods2Water, one of the vendors at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
STEVE LINEBERRY PREMIER PHOTO
Amy Pope and Adam Pope entertained the crowd waiting for the gates to open at the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Lilly Fullerton, a volunteer with the DeSoto County FFA, checks the admission ticket for Seymour Tite visiting from Canada for his first Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Callie Hall, Jennifer Hall and Ashley Hall made the drive from Bonita Springs for their annual visit to the 95th Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charley Pace, one of the riders who will carry the banners into the arena for the Opening Ceremonies.
