ARCADIA — A development plan to build 110 townhomes with amenities on 32.6 acres fronting the Peace River in southern DeSoto County goes before its County Commission for approval Tuesday.
The proposed home of Paradise Island is at Southwest Sunnybreeze Road and Southwest Liverpool Road across U.S. 17 from the Walmart distribution center.
With a green light from commissioners, American Software Capital Inc. will plan to begin construction in the second half of this year, according to David Chen, president of the Bradenton-based holding company.
It has ownership of companies that build custom homes in Charlotte County and North Port, make gyrocopters and electric vehicles in Zephyrhills and operate a crypto-currency bank in Puerto Rico.
Pricing of the planned two-and-three-bedroom units at American Software’s Paradise Island has not been decided, Chen said. Units will range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet, he said told The Daily Sun.
“Interest rates at 7% won’t help,” Chen said, indicating rates could influence the pace of construction.
Some price points, he said, could be influenced by comparable residential offerings in the surrounding market.
American Software plans to market the units to seasonal visitors and coastal residents looking to live on the water farther inland, Chen said.
He said American Software Capital has not decided whether it will build all 110 townhomes at the same time or in phases.
At completion, Paradise Island will have a 10,000-square-foot tropical-themed restaurant and bar, a clubhouse, a convenience store, a bait shop, kayak rentals and “probably a pool,” Chen said.
The property has a beach and American Software “a little down the road” will build a small marina, boardwalk and boat dock, according to Chen, who got his start in development with IIT in Flagler County and later chaired the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Enterprise Franchise Exposition.
Work on the waterfront amenities, he said, will begin soon after American Software gains necessary local approvals and environmental permits. The developers own 162 acres in and around the future Paradise Island. But the environmentally sensitive nature of the land and its vegetation makes about 80% of the 162 acres off limits to development.
Stage one of the development will cover 23 acres, Chen said.
He said he expects American Software will probably have to acquire wetlands credits. This process allows developers to buy wetlands acreage in designated preserves in exchange for wetlands use on their properties.
On a checklist of reviews by county departments, County Attorney Donald Conn noted that the zoning and land use “seem appropriate” for the parcel designated for residential/office/institutional.
The DeSoto County Planning Commission closed its review of the townhome project with a recommendation for approval. County commissioners can vote to give Paradise Island’s development order final approval after the March 28 public hearing, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto County Administration Building, 201 E. Oak St., Suite 103, Arcadia.
While Chen said the development would build its own plant for processing sewage, it expects to get water from Arcadia.
“If not, we’ll provide our own water,” he said.
A report to the Southwest Florida Water Management District from consulting engineers Banks Engineering of Bradenton lists Arcadia as the water supplier.
Paradise Island is one of several development projects under review by DeSoto County, according to County Administrator Mandy Hines.
It does not appear Hurricane Ian and developers’ desire to move projects inland is behind the increased development activity, Hines said.
“Most of the land developments we have applications for have been in the pipeline well before the storm,” she said.
