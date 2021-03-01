Road improvements and sewer-plant upgrades account for the bulk of DeSoto County’s approximately $8 million in capital improvements spending for 2021.
Enhancements to county parks are also prominent among expenditures in the 2021-2022 portion of the 5-year improvements plan. In addition, the plan earmarks money to upgrade the county’s Emergency 911 system.
DeSoto is starting the first year of the capital plan.
Motorists can expect to see their taxes at work this year with traffic cones and detours as the county embarks on about $5.6 million in road work. The remainder of the $6.1 million allocated for road improvements will go towards design of projects and “some construction,” said Mandy Hines, DeSoto County administrator, in an interview.
“We try to get the bigger county-numbered roads with this,” Hines said of the capital improvements budget.
Money for fix-ups of neighborhood roads, $300,000 this year, is drawn from the county’s general fund. This fund is set at $2.1 million for the five-years of the capital plan, according to the expenditures blueprint.
Hines said she expects the paying off of a 20-year bond for roads in two years will free up more money for repaving and other work on neighborhood roads.
Big-ticket resurfacing projects ahead for this year include Hillsborough Avenue between Fletcher and Adelle streets at $1.5 million and Southwest Senate Street from U.S. 17 to Grape Avenue at $1.75 million. DeSoto spent slightly more than $3 million on Hillsborough work in the first two years of the capital plan.
The Reynolds Road Bridge replacement work gets a $1.4 million expenditure that follows a little over $3 million devoted to the work the last two years.
Further, an outlay of $1.4 million is ahead this year for a redesign of DeSoto’s sewage plant. The plant received a capital allocation of $1.2 million last year.
Total funding for utilities-related projects this year is $2.5 million. That allocation follows one of $4.8 million last year.
In an expenditure that will draw cheers from boaters, the county is putting $1.4 million this year into relocating boat ramps at Veterans Park, as well as a floating dock and parking areas. The work got a boost from a $1.1 million grant from the state.
“We are pretty excited,” Hines said of the finding that will allow the county to wrap up the park work this year. “We did not expect to get the grant but we did,” she said.
Up for next year is $1.6 million for improvements to the DeSoto Park boar ramp.
Also, next year and the year after have a combined allocation of $2 million to control erosion at Morgan Park.
On the public safety front, DeSoto County has spent $1 million on new Emergency 911 radio equipment and a link up to a regional telecommunications network created by Polk County. The equipment and connection with the regional network will enhance the ability to locate callers from both landlines and cell phones, according to Hines.
The newly purchased equipment ensures continued service warranties and meets state guidelines for updating equipment every five years, she said. An additional $225,000 will go toward the updates this year.
DeSoto County, Hines said, has not felt a sharp decline in revenue collections over the many months of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with people cutting back on travel, the motor fuels tax is “still under-performing a bit,” she added.
“We still feel like we are pretty safe,” Hines said, explain county budget makers strive to ensure “our discretionary expenditures don’t rely on revenue collections.”
To that end, the county held off on fully covering a $100,000 sectional repaving at Brewer Sports Park, limiting the allocation to $25,000 this year. The same reasoning went into a decision to delay resurfacing of the Turner Center parking lot, Hines said.
Congress is considering a COVID relief bill that carries about $350 billion in help for states and localities struggling to cover expenses during the pandemic. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill on Saturday. The Senate will consider the bill next.
Hines said the county would welcome the help but is not counting on it. “If they provided money to offset our loss of revenue, that would be great,” she said. “But we’re not relying on it.”
