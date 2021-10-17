ARCADIA — Four-year-old Layton Johns didn’t have much to say before taking his first ride on the Mutton Bustin’ competition kicking off Saturday’s eighth annual Arcadia Fall Rodeo in Arcadia.
“He just wants to be a cowboy,” his father, Tyler Johns, said.
Layton and a handful of other boys and girls around his age watched through white-painted gates more than twice their height — wearing cowboy hats they all have plenty of room to grow into — as ceremonies kicked off for the Fall Rodeo at 2450 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
The Arcadia Fall Rodeo reached a new peak for ticket sales this weekend with around 6,300 ticket buyers. This comes after a year of struggle due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Arcadia All-Florida Rodeo organization manages the fall rodeo and the annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, held in March.
In 2020, the organization sold only 2,839 tickets for the fall rodeo compared to 2019 ticket sales of 4,524.
Payton Harrison would bring home the top prize for the Mutton Bustin’ competition Saturday, followed by the main competitions for the annual event.
Mutton Bustin’ could be considered a low-key version of bull riding or bronc riding, replaced with children riding or racing sheep.
There were a lot of young cowboys and cowgirls at Saturday’s event, which continued into Sunday afternoon at the arena.
Cheryl Parsons had two kids, Alayna, 6, and Mace, 5, also participating in the same Mutton Bustin’ event Saturday.
She and her family enjoyed being able to come to the Arcadia rodeo and being in and around such a family-oriented environment.
“Being around the children and animals ... it’s such a great place for competitiveness and nature,” said Cheryl Parsons, of Highlands County.
“They start them from the ground up with rodeo and teaching and being around animals; it’s just a good, clean environment.”
Ryan Anderson brought his two daughters, Lucy and Stella, to get a taste of their first rodeo.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been to a rodeo,” Ryan Anderson said. “But it’s their first rodeo. I’m excited to share the experience with them.
“They don’t know what to expect.”
Rodeo action continued into Sunday with riders competing in bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Forty-year DeSoto County resident Sheila Keen said she like’s the barrel racing and bull riding but, overall, it’s just nice to be out and to see all the competitors.
“It’s nice and comfortable,” Keen said. “It’s a nice attraction to the town. I think it’s helping.”
Veteran Maliki Grimsley and his family came in from Lakeland for what would be their first rodeo.
“I used to bull ride when I was much younger ... much, much younger (and) I have a lot more belly,” Grimsley said, laughing. “Bull riding is one of my favorite things and I love riding horses and we want to show our son what it’s all about.”
Grimsley was one of many veterans who got tickets through nonprofit Vet Tix, which provides tickets to events for service members and veterans.
The rodeo association is also working with Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Brenda Emerson of Okeechobee said she just likes it all when it comes to rodeos.
“We came to the see the rodeo,” Emerson said, “... the clowns and competitions and the children with the little goat things (laughs); it’s just a fun occasion and everyone is enjoyable.”
For more information about the rodeo and upcoming events, go to ArcadiaRodeo.com.
