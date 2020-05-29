PORT CHARLOTTE — Sarge, a 6-year-old, large, mixed-breed dog has been at the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County since May 8.
However, his $160 adoption fee was waived on National Rescue Dog Day to give him a better chance of being adopted.
Roger's Rescue was a program created May 20, National Rescue Dog Day, in which Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton will be sponsoring the adoption fee for a lucky animal each month.
The adoption fee was waived personally by Eaton, and not with county funds, so Sarge could go to a loving family.
"I just want him to be loved and have a nice yard where he can lay in the sun," said Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County director Karen Slomba.
"He looked like he had a great soul. He was very friendly and came right to me," Eaton said. "I was almost ready to take him home."
The Clerk of Court usually does events with the shelter for National Pet Month, which is April, but with the pandemic, a lot of these events got put on hold.
"Then I realized it was National Rescue Dog Day," he said, calling up the shelter to brainstorm ideas.
"These dogs need a home," Eaton said. "With what's going on in the world, it's a great way to bring happiness."
Sarge was adopted a week ago by a Punta Gorda woman, according to Slomba. And, yes, Sarge now has a yard.
The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is currently operating by appointment only and is encouraging virtual appointments if possible. The shelter is not letting anyone walk through to look at animals at this time.
People who are considering adoption should go to the shelter's website, www.AWLShelter.org, to find the pet they would like to meet, and then call the shelter at 941-625-6720 to make the appointment.
