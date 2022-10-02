Members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans, are requesting a special federal spending package to help with the state's recovery from Hurricane Ian.
The storm pummeled the southwestern coast with deadly and dangerous storm surges and winds. Ian also brought flooding to the Orlando area and power outages across much of the states including the Tampa area.
The damages extended from destruction of parts of the Sanibel Causeway and the bridge to Pine Island to flooded and several damages homes, businesses, boats and utility and telecommunications infrastructure.
Scott and Rubio wrote Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, and Vice Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, requesting support for a special disaster supplemental spending package to help with hurricane recovery efforts.
“Hurricane Ian will be remembered and studied as one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the United States. Communities across Florida have been completely destroyed, and lives have been forever changed. A robust and timely federal response, including through supplemental programs and funding, will be required to ensure that sufficient resources are provided to rebuild critical infrastructure and public services capacity, and to assist our fellow Floridians in rebuilding their lives. These provisions must be made a priority and considered at the earliest opportunity,” Scott and Rubio said in a joint statement Sept. 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.