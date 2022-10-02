Tropical Weather Florida

Members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans, are requesting a special federal spending package to help with the state's recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The storm pummeled the southwestern coast with deadly and dangerous storm surges and winds. Ian also brought flooding to the Orlando area and power outages across much of the states including the Tampa area.

