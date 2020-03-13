The 92nd annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia runs Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 11 a.m. Rodeo action at the Mosaic Arena begins at 2 p.m., ends at about 4:30 p.m. Other excitement includes Quadrille (1 p.m.) and Mutton Bustin, ages 4 to 6, (1:30 p.m.).
Main events include bareback riding, bull riding, junior steer/bull riding, junior barrel racing and team roping. Food, refreshments and souvenirs will be available. Rodeo fun is at the Mosaic Arena, 2450 Roan St., Arcadia. Ticketing, seating options and other details are at 800-749-7633, arcadiarodeo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.