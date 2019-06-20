Saluting Art Southwell

The Arcadia American Legion K-11 Post Auxiliary made a special presentation to Art Southwell for his outstanding volunteer work and other duties to his community over the past five years. A special comforter in red, white and blue is in tribute to Mr. Southwell, past post commander and a member of the DeSoto County Veterans Honor Guard.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
