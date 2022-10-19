Samaritan's Purse set up operations in hurricane-devastated areas of Southwest Florida, including Punta Gorda and Englewood. Teams of volunteers are needed to help families by mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs, and clearing debris.

You can volunteer to help in Punta Gorda. Volunteers will help homeowners affected by Hurricane Ian with mud-outs, roof tarping, debris cleanup, and chainsaw work.

