SARASOTA — It’s been a good week for Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
It earned multiple honors on U.S. News’ 2022-23 “Best Hospitals” list, including being named No. 1 in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port region and No. 6 in Florida.
It was also named a five-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital also earned the distinction.
Sarasota Memorial and DeSoto Memorial were two of 15 hospitals in Florida to be awarded five stars by CMS. SMH is the only Florida hospital to earn a five-star CMS rating every year since the system was implemented in 2016, according to an SMH news release.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital spokesperson Sara Hipp noted DeSoto Memorial, a relatively small hospital with 49 beds, was also “able to maintain our four-star rating in patient satisfaction,” she said.
The five-star quality rating is the highest possible achievement of CMS’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, she said.
CMS assigns its ratings based on five categories: mortality, readmission, safety of care, patient experience along with and timely and effective care.
“We are very proud to be recognized for our staff’s dedication to excellence in quality care,” DeSoto Memorial Hospital CEO Vincent Sica said. “We have always held ourselves to the highest of standards with the belief that each patient should be treated how we would want our own mothers treated.”
During the week, U.S. News named SMH among the 50 best hospitals for rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries and debilitating diseases and for specialized urology care, according to a news release.
It was also designated a “high performer” for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, as well as in 15 out of 20 widely performed procedures and conditions common among Medicare patients, the release states.
It included: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; aortic valve surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; hip replacement; kidney failure; knee replacement; lung cancer surgery; prostate cancer surgery; stroke and transcatheter aortic valve replacement.
“We are honored to once again be included in this prestigious list and recognized in such a wide range of specialties, conditions and procedures,” SMH President and CEO David Verinder said in the release, giving credit to “our team of physicians, nurses and staff.”
HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital was recognized as high-performing by U.S. News in six procedures or conditions: heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, hip replacement, knee replacement and COPD.
ShorePoint Health Venice, under its former name of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, was listed as high-performing in stroke and COPD.
HCA Florida Englewood Hospital didn’t achieve high-performer status in any procedure or condition.
U.S. News evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals each year.
“Having two specialties rank among the 50 best in the United States, and receiving high performing ratings in a third specialty and 15 widely performed conditions/treatments demonstrates the value Sarasota Memorial delivers to our community,” SMH-Sarasota Campus President Lorrie Liang said in the release.
The U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals” rankings are at: bit.ly/3PH6cuA
“Our repeated recognition across multiple hospital rating organizations is a testament to the work of our staff and physicians,” Verinder said in the release.
HCA’s facilities in Sarasota and Englewood both earned four-star ratings while ShorePoint Health Venice, as VRBH, got two stars.
CMS gave a one star rating to Bayfront Port Charlotte (now Shorepoint Port Charlotte), according to Becker’s Hospital Review.
