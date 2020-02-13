ARCADIA — Brittany Ann Feegs and her husband Daniel Scott have been hunting for haunts and paranormal experiences in Southwest Florida for about 10 years.
In 2016, the couple made their profession official, establishing the Sarasota Paranormal Investigative Science team, investigating well-known haunts around Florida and creating a social media presence with followers in the thousands.
SPIS returns to DeSoto County Sunday to investigate potential paranormal experiences at the Pine Level Campground Cemetery − which dates back to the 1850s − and Rattlers Old West Saloon on Oak Street − which fills the old Rosin Arcadia built in 1926 − in the century-old historic downtown Arcadia.
"(Arcadia) has a lot of dark history and good history and all that has to do with why the town is so active with the paranormal," Feegs said. "We’ve investigated the Opera House (built in 1906); it is extremely haunted. We’ve experienced things at Rattlers too."
History plays a big part in Arcadia. Settlement in the area began in the mid-1850's as Southwest Florida endured the Third Seminole War (1855-1858) followed by the U.S. Civil War, according to the DeSoto County Historical Society.
Known first as Waldron’s Landing, Raulerson’s Landing, and “Tater Hill Bluff”, Arcadia was established as a post office in 1883 and incorporated as a town in 1886. It became the county seat in 1888 and was reincorporated as a city in 1901.
The Pine Level Campground Cemetery
SPIS does monthly tours of different areas around Southwest Florida. On a recent tour, Ann said that they were able to capture two very "captivating spiritual photos".
"The first one that we took when we went to the Pine Level (cemetery)," Feegs said, "it was so captivating to see what we captured. It gives you a sense of peace in our human form that it is not just 'it' when your life reaches the end."
Ann said that the image captured shows a man that looks like he's wearing a long coat and has longer black hair with a female standing next to him.
"The image is very breathtaking," Feegs said. "We all want to know what happens when (we die and) these vessels are done. No matter what you believe, it’s always in the back of your head and that's why we are out to prove it in a scientific form that is credited. You can clearly see a gentlemen and female next to him."
During one of their tours, Feegs said they've also recorded spirits on a digital device called an electronic voice phenomena recorder, often used for ghost hunting and parapsychology.
"We’ve captured several EVPs at Pine Level" Feegs said. "With a digital voice recorder, we ask questions and wait a few seconds to hear. We've captured several responses there."
"One of the gentlemen on tour with us, he got touched on his shoulder and it was right near a Confederate Army captain's grave," Feegs said. "He went home and did some investigation of his own and it turned out that soldier (we think touched him) lived in the same town in Georgia as he did ... down the corner. So their families seem to be connected. Out of everybody that was there, he is the one who felt that soldier's presence."
Rattlers Old West Saloon
Feegs said that they don't use too many tools but rather rely more on on her claircognizance.
"I can feel a spirit in a space or they connect with me," Feegs said. "The minute that we walked into there (Rattlers) you felt it. We stumbled upon some things up there (in the second level of the building). Women in the bathroom have stated they feel like they are being watched at times, too. When we were there we felt a little of it. That's why we are going to do (this) follow up."
Ghost hunter shows have become popular on cable networks like the History and Travel Channels. Feegs said that what they do is more science-based.
"We want to be 100% sure that what we are feeling is paranormal, not just a natural occurrence so that there is true paranormal evidence," Feegs said. "We do a lot of debunking on our own footage.
"One time at the Arcadia Opera House, we had a photo and it looked like a soldier (at first) but after going through the footage we realized it was just a ceiling fan. A lot of people will post things that are just a natural occurrence. We do a lot of debunking with our hours of footage."
To join one of the SPIS tours, find them on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/spisparanormal or online at spisparanormal.com.
