Saturday BBQ benefits homeless, runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

By CRAIG GARRETT
Arcadian Editor
Frank Raborn has decided enough watching from the sidelines. The owner of FR Customs Auto Body & Collision in Arcadia will hold a barbecue on Saturday to benefit proposed plans to build a Tiny Town Village in Arcadia, a supervised shelter. The barbecue fundraiser is at the Tractor Supply Co. lot in Arcadia, 1701 E. Oak St. It runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit DeSoto Cares Homeless Services (desotocareshomeless.com), a nonprofit advocating for the homeless and working to build the tiny town project.
Frank Raborn shared his goals with the Arcadian.
Raborn: “After hearing and discussing the topic about our overwhelming need for the homeless in DeSoto County, it seemed that no one could come up with a proper response. Doing a lot of research with those who are already active in trying to help, I decided to have a fundraiser to raise money to aid in the help.
“Meeting with the DeSoto Cares Homeless Center and talking with Mike Provau (its founder), I found that this small group was in charge of the Tiny Town Project and also provided necessities like blankets, pillows, tents, bicycles and medical needs to those who can not afford them.
“How can we help as a community was the hardest thing to figure out, so the thought of having a BBQ event where every-day people can spend a little money to enjoy some delicious food and contribute a small good deed, that will have a huge impact on someone’s life. Our event will have $10 rib plates and $8 chicken plates with three sides to choose from, mac and cheese, green beans or baked beans.
“Big Ken’s Backyard BBQ and Hambones BBQ will be cooking some delicious food and all money raised will be donated to the DeSoto Cares Homeless Center to help the less fortunate, especially important with winter approaching. The long-term need is great and information to donate items or funds will be provided.
“We have had many discussions about the problem, some negative, some good, and this is not a solution to the problem. But it’s a start in the right direction. We can sit arguing among ourselves or we can start taking small steps in the right direction to eventually meet our goal.
“Come out Aug.17 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.), spend a little money and leave with a smile. Always remember your worst day is still better than someone’s best day. Be grateful for things you have, give God thanks, and do something postive instead of dwelling in the negative.”
