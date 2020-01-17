Save the date: June 2 Hurricane Seminar

DeSoto County Emergency Management invites businesses, organizations and agencies to display disaster preparedness related goods, products, services and/or distribute information at the 2020 Hurricane Expo to be held 5:30-7 p.m. June 2 at the Turner Agri-Civic Center in Arcadia.
Table space is free to advertise your preparedness related goods, products, services and information. Sorry, no sales will be permitted at the venue during the event.
Contact the EOC at 863-993-4831 or by email at b.newhouse@desotobocc.com by May 15 to reserve your space.
A standard space includes one folding table with tablecloth, and two folding chairs, without electric hook-ups.
Larger spaces for displays are available upon request, as are spaces with electrical hook-ups—you must provide your own extension cords.
