Scammers target Arcadia, any questions, hang up

Arcadia, FL (34266)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.