Scammers target Arcadia, any questions, hang up

Staff report
A concerned Arcadia businessowner was seconds from giving a caller her credit card information. But something inside was nagging and she hesitated.
Which turned out to be the correct move.
The caller identifyng himself a representative with Florida Power & Light warned that the businessowner’s commercial account was delinquent, threatened shutoff and that the best option was paying up ... over the phone. Which is something utility companies, banks, federal, state and local governments advise will never happen, either electronically or by mail.
Florida Power & Light provides users information to help keep them from getting scammed (www.fpl.com/landing/protect.html). Check other agencies, providers and businesses for relevant tips to protect yourself.
You Should Know
Warning: Scammers are aggressively targeting utility company customers across Florida and the rest of the country using sophisticated tactics to pocket quick cash. We continue to help provide our customers information on the most commonly used scams and how you can protect yourself by partnering with more than 100 utility companies across the country and sharing the latest scam-related information.
Some of the most common scams include:
The caller pretends to be a Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) employee and insists your account is delinquent. Caller ID may even falsely display our number and appear to be FPL.
The caller threatens to turn off power to your home or business within an hour if payment isn’t made immediately, and may even claim a truck is on the way.
The caller demands immediate payment only with a prepaid card or wire transfer and provides a call back number that mimics our customer service line.
If you think you have been contacted by a scammer, call the police.
FPL WILL NEVER:
Demand immediate payment with a prepaid card or wire transfer to avoid service disconnection.
If this happens to you, take action:
Suspicious caller — Hang up
Suspicious text or email — Delete it
A visitor without official FPL identification — Shut the door
Ask for personal information, such as account numbers or your Social Security number, unless you call us, in which case we will ask questions to confirm you are the account-holder.
Source: Florida Power & Light
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.