SCF Venice groundbreaking

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) administrators, trustees and guests break ground on the SCF Venice Science and Technology Building.

WELLEN PARK — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota held a groundbreaking ceremony for SCF Venice’s Science and Technology Building.

The building is the first new construction on SCF’s south county campus since 1995.


Todd Fritch and Carol Probstfeld

SCF Executive Vice President and Provost Todd Fritch and SCF President Carol Probstfeld pose at a groundbreaking event on Tuesday.
Groundbreaking at SCF Venice

{span}Shovels and hard hats lined up in advance of Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony for SCF Venice’s Science and Technology Building.{/span}
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments