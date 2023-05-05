Jonte D Curry Chapman

Jonte D. Curry-Chapman was arrested in Arcadia by U.S. Marshals on Friday after Sarasota County investigators named him as the suspect in a shooting.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

SARASOTA — Sarasota County deputies helped U.S. Marshals arrest an attempted murder suspect.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest in a social media post, referring to its part in an investigation of a May 1 shooting.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments