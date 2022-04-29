ARCADIA — Four people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant in Arcadia on Thursday.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office issued a news release on the arrests early Friday morning, in response to media inquiries about activity near a residence on Southeast Mills Avenue.
DCSO shared pictures of evidence bags filled with marijuana, recovered from the search conducted at the residence.
The charges of the four suspects also indicate that methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.
The suspects include:
• Justin Matthew Rettel, 36, of Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, delivery or distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Christine Tafoya, 36, of Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine over 14 grams, delivery or distribution of drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area, keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Monica Gularte Cendejas, 40, of Arcadia. Charges: child abuse without great harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control.
• Matthew Adam Wright, 36, Sarasota. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rettel, Tafoya, and Cendejas are all being held at DeSoto County Jail on no bond. Wright was released Friday on $2,000 total bond.
All suspects are scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 27.
