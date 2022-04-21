ARCADIA - Casey Wendall Davis was arrested in February for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash earlier this year that killed an Arcadian man.
On Wednesday, his sister, Savannah Davis, was arrested for a similar charge.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Savannah Davis, 19, on a warrant for leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
The warrant came out of a Florida Highway Patrol investigation into a Jan. 16 crash that resulted in the death of Ryan McEwen, 21, of Arcadia, who worked in a nearby nursing home.
FHP Lt. Greg Bueno told The Daily Sun on Wednesday the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
The initial report stated Casey Davis, 21, was eastbound on State Road 70 when McEwen made a right turn from Northwest Pine Level Street. McEwen's car entered Davis' path. Davis' vehicle struck the back of McEwen's.
Davis fled the scene on foot and was later located at his home.
McEwen was pronounced dead at the scene.
DeSoto Court documents allege that Casey Davis called Savannah to ask for transportation back home. By driving to the scene and picking up Casey, authorities said that Savannah also fled the scene of a deadly crash.
State troopers made several attempts to interview Savannah Davis about the incident after her brother was arrested in February; however, the probable cause affidavit alleges that she was unable to be contacted despite repeated visits to her home.
This eventually led FHP to seek a warrant for her arrest by the end of March.
Savannah Davis is being held without bond at DeSoto County Jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for May 23.
