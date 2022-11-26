featured Semi-tractor crash with pickup is fiery on I-75, but no injuries Chris Porter Nov 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two pickups on Interstate 75 left the big rig flipped on its side and one pickup in flames Friday evening.No one was injured, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Saturday morning. The crash happened at 7:16 p.m. near the Kings Highway exit in Port Charlotte, the FHP report states. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 51-year-old Arcadia man was northbound in the left lane. A 40-year-old Wesley Chapel man was driving the Dodge pickup north in the same lane.The tractor-trailer, driven by a 31-year-old man from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was in the center lane, also headed north. The front of the Chevrolet pickup hit the Dodge.The tractor trailer hit the Chevy and went off the highway, flipping on the shoulder. The Chevy went off the road and caught fire, according to the report. The FHP did not release the names of the men in the crash. There were no passengers an any of the vehicles. All three drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash remains under investigation, the FHP reported. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Two dead in homicide, suicide; woman injured D-SNAP site coming to DeSoto County Movie review: 'Devotion' a spirited war story and salute to friendship Celebrated author to speak in Arcadia for Patterson Foundation Arcadia driver involved in Highlands County fatal crash Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Two dead in homicide, suicide; woman injured D-SNAP site coming to DeSoto County Movie review: 'Devotion' a spirited war story and salute to friendship Celebrated author to speak in Arcadia for Patterson Foundation Arcadia driver involved in Highlands County fatal crash
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.