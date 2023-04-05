Confederate monuments and symbols in Florida

As of December, there were 77 Confederate statues or symbols in Florida towns, cities or counties. The city with the most Confederate symbols was Jacksonville - with eight. Since 1880, 33 have been removed in the state. A commission in Walton County—which is 90% white—agreed to keep a Confederate flag that has hung outside the courthouse since the Civil Rights era.

TALLAHASSEE — Supporters of Confederate monuments and other historical markers could sue over removal or destruction of the displays, under a controversial proposal continuing to move forward in the Florida Senate.

In a 6-2 party-line vote, the Republican-controlled Community Affairs Committee on Wednesday backed the bill (SB 1096), which would give standing to people to file lawsuits if they believe they have “lost history” or the ability to teach about the past because of monuments being removed or relocated or because the structures were not protected from damage.


