PUNTA GORDA — “America’s Got Talent” finalist and North Port's Emanne Beasha performed Friday with the Charlotte County Concert Band.
The concert was at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The band’s first concert of the new year, “Let Us Entertain You,” was directed by guest conductor Daniel Bowles and featured clarinetist Peter Paschke.
“I’m following my dreams,” said the 11-year-old singer, who won a Golden Buzzer on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” last summer and finished in the top 10.
Since her finalist appearance on the hit TV show, Emanne has traveled the world, performing opera and modern pop in her clear and lovely voice. She also has a stage presence, clear Friday with those enjoying her performance.
Now living in North Port and continuing her home-school studies, Emanne looks forward to future performances and more travel. She also hopes to release new music.
Emanne started performing opera at 7 for her mom’s birthday. Following her amazing run on the popular television show, the youngster released two Christmas songs in November after signing a record deal with Decca Music Label, which is part of Universal Music Group.
CCCB’s next concert is “To Charlotte With Love” on Feb. 7. It begins at 7:30 p.m. www.charlottecountyconcertband.com, 941-218-0022
