Tropical Weather Florida

A classic sports car sits where it landed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

 Rebecca Blackwell

There have been as many as 700 rescues and approximately 35 deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Lee County, one of the hardest areas from the Category 4 storm.

“Today, we have had over six to seven hundred rescues with about 35 deaths, unfortunately,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno via a social media video statement Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments