A classic sports car sits where it landed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
There have been as many as 700 rescues and approximately 35 deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Lee County, one of the hardest areas from the Category 4 storm.
“Today, we have had over six to seven hundred rescues with about 35 deaths, unfortunately,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno via a social media video statement Saturday.
Marceno said Thursday he expected the number of deaths from Ian to eventually number in the hundreds.
The total number of fatalities is a fluid number with search and rescue missions continuing across the state. Current counts put the hurricane’s death toll at or north of 50 fatalities.
Lee County — which includes Fort Myers and Cape Coral — was hit hard by the storm along with Charlotte, Sarasota, Hardee, Collier and other southwestern Florida counties.
There could also be deaths from the storm in the Orlando area as well as northeastern areas of state also hit by the Ian.
