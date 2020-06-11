DESOTO COUNTY — A repeat offender has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle, using it to steal charcoal from a Dollar General, and then trying to conceal the vehicle by driving it into the Peace River, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.
Felix Guzman, 59, was seen on video footage obtained by the Sheriff’s Office stealing over $70 worth of charcoal from Dollar General on 2780 SW County Road 760A in Arcadia, at about 8:25 p.m. Monday, deputies say. He then drove down Wood Street, crashing through two sets of fences on pastures containing livestock, including Bickett Farms, according to deputies.
Guzman dropped the stolen charcoal off at his home on the 4400 block of Holly St., Arcadia, and then drove the stolen vehicle to the Nocatee boat ramp and drove it into the water, apparently to hide the stolen vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “Enormous amounts” of machine fluid were seen on the water’s surface around the vehicle, deputies say. The car was found approximately 50 feet away from the boat ramp.
The vehicle, a 2000 gold Toyota Avalon, belonged to a friend of Guzman’s, who gave the car to Guzman to fix on Monday. The next day, Guzman told his friend that the car was stolen out of his driveway, according to arrest records.
Guzman initially told deputies he did not know where the car was, but soon after admitted to stealing the charcoal and the car, and driving it into the river, according to deputies.
Guzman had seven prior theft convictions and was out on bond for stealing packages of water from the Nocatee Circle K store front, according to records.
He was arrested Wednesday on charges of property damage, breaking fences used to contain animals, retail theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful dumping and providing false information to law enforcement.
He is being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $9,500 bond.
