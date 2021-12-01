Austin Lee Hallman

Austin Lee Hallman

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO

ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested an Arcadia man in connection to an early morning carjacking this week.

Austin Lee Hallman, 28, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery and carjacking, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office's social media page.

The incident was reported by the complainant shortly after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, when Hallman is alleged to have taken the vehicle. Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Hallman and the vehicle.

DSCO credited Lt. Jose Raya of the Criminal Investigations Unit for finding vehicle that morning. He reported that it had been abandoned “not far from where the incident occurred.”

Another officer, Cpl. Samual Buck, was credited for finding Hallman at his home on NE Moore Avenue.

Detective Juan Gonzalez made the arrest.

“Thanks to the professionalism and teamwork of the DCSO, Hallman was booked into the DeSoto County Jail for carjacking … and battery,” read the announcement on the Sheriff’s Office social media page.

Hallman remained in the DeSoto County Jail in lieu of $500 bond for the battery charge and no bond for the carjacking charge on Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments