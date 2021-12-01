featured Sheriff: Carjacker caught after abandoning vehicle By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Austin Lee Hallman PHOTO PROVIDED BY DCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies arrested an Arcadia man in connection to an early morning carjacking this week.Austin Lee Hallman, 28, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery and carjacking, according to DeSoto County Sheriff's Office's social media page.The incident was reported by the complainant shortly after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, when Hallman is alleged to have taken the vehicle. Deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Hallman and the vehicle.DSCO credited Lt. Jose Raya of the Criminal Investigations Unit for finding vehicle that morning. He reported that it had been abandoned “not far from where the incident occurred.”Another officer, Cpl. Samual Buck, was credited for finding Hallman at his home on NE Moore Avenue.Detective Juan Gonzalez made the arrest.“Thanks to the professionalism and teamwork of the DCSO, Hallman was booked into the DeSoto County Jail for carjacking … and battery,” read the announcement on the Sheriff’s Office social media page.Hallman remained in the DeSoto County Jail in lieu of $500 bond for the battery charge and no bond for the carjacking charge on Wednesday. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Redistricting will change Southwest Florida lineup Boys & Girls Club feeds Arcadia families COLUMN: Focusing on what's right with this world Quilt of Valor presented to veteran FHP: Pedestrian 'ran into' semi, killed Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Redistricting will change Southwest Florida lineup Boys & Girls Club feeds Arcadia families COLUMN: Focusing on what's right with this world Quilt of Valor presented to veteran FHP: Pedestrian 'ran into' semi, killed Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.