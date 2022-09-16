ARCADIA - DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter cautions people to watch out for signs of danger when in public.
"Just being aware can save you," Potter said, speaking to residents Saturday.
Potter and his staff held the first of two seminars on active shooter situations, hoping to educate the public.
The seminar was held at the South Florida State DeSoto Campus in Arcadia.
The advice for civilians centered around three words: Avoid, deny, defend.
"The worst thing you can do is nothing," said DeSoto County Sheriff's Maj. Joseph Proudfit, one of the presenters.
Potter, Proudfit and Lt. Bill Johnson outlined that people should be aware of how exits are placed and how quickly they can be reached.
"How many of you noticed that second door?" Potter said at one point, pointing to the back of the classroom.
Other exits to take note of included windows — either through opening or breaking — or even thin drywall to enter another room.
The presenters noted that most shooters — who tend to be men between the ages of 18 and 44 — would be looking for the first sign of movement to retaliate against during the shooting.
When escape is not possible, people in an active-shooter situation should then move onto "deny." Blocking entry to individual rooms could be as simple as jamming a belt into the hinges of a door, or being aware of emergency keys used by public offices to secure the doors.
Johnson and Proudfit stressed "hiding" is not the same thing as "being protected." A desk or even a wall may not be enough to stop a bullet fired into it, so those in danger should consider the physical barriers between them and the attacker.
If both avoidance and denial cannot be done, defense is the last resort and one that should be approached with as much planning as possible.
People should consider how the attacker would enter their space and take stock of what available objects could be used, and should disarm the attacker as soon as possible.
In one instance, Proudfit recounted a situation where an active shooter was disabled by a civilian who stabbed him with a No. 2 pencil.
"He wasn't expecting that," Proudfit said. "And he crumpled."
Local residents who attended the seminar said that they appreciated the emphasis on awareness from DCSO.
"I have such a different mindset than when I walked in the door," said Marilyn Gallant, who added that she has a granddaughter that works as a 911 dispatcher.
Arcadia resident Richard O'Toole said that vigilance was important in the current age of mass shootings.
"You never know when stuff like this could happen," O'Toole said.
According to federal statistics, there were 61 separate "active shooter" events in 2021.
"Active shooter" events were defined by most government agencies as situations where someone kills or attempts to kill people in a confined, populated space.
If a shooting results in four or more dead or injured, excluding the shooter, it is then considered to be a "mass shooting."
The definition also stipulates that there is no pattern for victim recognition, shootings such as gang killings or killing multiple members of a family are excluded from the figures.
While Johnson noted that schools are the most popular image of an active shooter situation — Columbine really changed a lot of us" — any public space is at-risk for such attacks.
In 2021, for instance, 32 of 61 active shooter situations took place as places of commerce, like restaurants or business offices. Only 2 took place at schools, while 19 took place in open spaces like parks or concerts.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office has another seminar on the topic of "Active Shooter Awareness Training for the Public" at the SFS DeSoto Campus, at 2251 NE Turner Ave. Registration for up to 50 seats is open to county residents.
The next seminar is set to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Reservations can be made by contacting Proudfit at 863-491-6716.
