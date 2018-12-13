New this year is Shop With a Sheriff, a program at the holidays to help disadvantaged kids fill their Christmas wish lists. Youngsters chosen to participate get $100 to spend any way they wish, which often ends up with gifts for siblings and parents. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office hosted the shopping event at Walmart. Arcadia PD is also holding its annual Shop With a Cop. That program is funded by tips and other donations at the Tip a Cop event earlier this year.
