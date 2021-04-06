NOCATEE — A single-engine airplane crashed in a field off of S.W. County Road 760 in Arcadia around noon Tuesday.
Authorities said the pilot was experience engine problems but was able to land the plane safely.
Both DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County Fire Rescue responded to the call.
Fire Chief Chad Jorgensen said the pilot had flown into the Arcadia Municipal Airport that morning.
After leaving the airport, he started experiencing engine problems.
"He was attempting to make it back to the airport," Jorgensen said. "He ultimately lost oil pressure and his engine locked up."
The pilot was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There were no other passengers in the plane.
County spokesperson Tara Poulton said Federal Aviation Administration representatives are on their way to investigate.
