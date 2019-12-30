ARCADIA — The case is not closed, despite the arrests of three local men for the beating death of Arcadia homeless man Juan Sebastian.
“We are still investigating,” Arcadia Police Marshal Matthew Anderson told the Sun Dec. 29. “This investigation is still underway. We still have more people we have to talk to.”
Sebastian was known locally for pushing his grocery cart of cans and other items up and down the Arcadia sidewalks with his shaggy red dog, Cheeto, circling around his path.
Sebastian was attacked Dec. 8 and later died at TideWell Hospice on Dec. 23, with Cheeto by his side. The community held a vigil on the night of Dec. 28 to remember Sebastian and push for his attackers to be brought to justice. Cheeto has since been adopted locally.
An arrest was made on the night of the assault when Kyle Daniel Johnston, 27, was taken into custody.
His brother, Brett Michael Johnston, 25, was arrested Dec. 28.
A third suspect, Gary Charles Stanka, Jr., 31, was arrested on drug possession charges Dec. 17 and has since been charged for his link to the assault.
All three were charged with second degree murder and are being held at DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Monday, the DeSoto County Clerk of Courts released the arrest reports for the three suspects.
In the reports, a witness whose name was redacted told authorities that Kyle and Brett, along with another person who has not been charged in the case, were the people who attacked Sebastian.
Through further investigation, the unnamed witness said that Sebastian was lying on the picnic table asleep when Kyle and Brett held him down so Stanka could beat him, which went on for about 15 minutes, according to the witness.
Dec. 28, Arcadia Police spoke with Stanka at the jail. Stanka said he heard that Sebastian was battered by Brett and Melbourne and the police needed to speak with them.
Stanka later told police that he was there when Sebastian was beaten behind La Placita Mexicana (231 S. Brevard Ave.)
Police detectives talked with another witness who told them that one of the suspects was a tall, white male with a shaved head and a tattoo under his eye.
“Kyle is a white male approximately 6-feet tall, (a) skinny male with a tattoo under his left eye,” according to the Arcadia Police report.
Kyle told Arcadia detectives that his brother Brett and Melbourne were the suspects in the death of Sebastian and said that he never walked behind La Placita, stating that they split up and he went home.
Further questioning then led to Kyle stating that he witnessed Sebastian being battered by Stanka and that Stanka ordered his brother Brett to hold Sebastian down during the beating.
Police interviewed Brett Dec. 29 where he stated that he was at the Citgo gas station with Melbourne and went on to walk with Melbourne to the Speedway along Highway 17 to smoke at a bench. Speedway is located next to La Placita.
In the police report, Brett said that Sebastian was sleeping next to a picnic table where they were sitting between the hours of 12 and 3 a.m.
Brett said he saw Sebastian attempting to stand up and “continuously falling, hitting his head on the ground for about 15 minutes”.
In the report, Brett said that he and Melbourne left because “they were tired of hearing Sebastian fall down”.
All three suspects will go before the 12th Judicial Circuit Court March 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.