SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun yet another project to improve health care in the region.
This time it’s to centralize, expand and enhance its mental health services.
SMH opened its Venice acute-care hospital in November and is developing the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute, an eight-story oncology and surgical tower, on its Sarasota campus.
It broke ground Wednesday on the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, a $71 million, three-story, 95,000-square-foot facility that will replace its 1970s-era Bayside Center for Behavioral Health.
It will include 82 patient rooms in units dedicated to geriatrics; children and adolescents; adults; and acute-care patients.
It’s projected to open in the fall of 2023.
The name recognizes Target Corp. Chair and CEO Brian Cornell and his wife, Martha, who donated $10 million to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation for the project.
“We’ve always admired the great work being done by the Sarasota Memorial Hospital system,” Brian Cornell said at the groundbreaking. “We knew we had a team we could work with to create a world-class center — one that will be a role model for other communities across the country, and a center that will attract world-class talent here.”
He said that the challenge of maintaining mental wellness has intensified during the pandemic.
“It’s why we’ve been focused on creating a culture that starts with care” at Target, he said.
SMH President/CEO David Verinder said studies show 1 in 5 people suffers from mental illness.
“And that number is even higher as a result of this pandemic,” he said.
He believed the facility will “transform health care in our region for years to come.
“And, we hope, to inspire other community partners and leaders to further advance and grow these vital services...(it will) provide the five-star care that Sarasota Memorial is known for,” he said.
Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayers said the pavilion would “serve as a beacon to anyone who might be suffering the effects of mental illness.”
As in its new Venice hospital, each unit and patient room in the pavilion will feature large windows to let in natural light and other design elements that help reduce stress and promote recovery, a news release states.
Outpatient programs and counseling services will be available on the first floor of the facility, which will include a 24-hour assessment center; intensive outpatient programs for youth and adults; a partial hospitalization program for adults; and individual and group counseling.
“Together, we can have a huge impact on Sarasota, on families, and change lives for years to come,” Brian Cornell said.
