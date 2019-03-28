It’s the near the end of season and the snowbirds are tearing out of here.
Not so fast. These RV park and resort residents will complete an important annual ritual before packing the Lincoln and heading north. They will gather foodstuffs, kitchen items, clothing and even cash for dropoff to the many food pantries and nonprofits in DeSoto County that help the homeless and food-challenged families.
James Beckett with the Arcadia Center for the Needy said the nonprofit would likely fall apart if not for the kind donations of these hundreds of kind men and women.
“Amazing people,” he said.
Bill Payne is the activities director at Toby’s RV Resort. He said residents even donate recycled can proceeds and bingo night donations, as well as food and other goods over the year.
“You have to figure the needy need it. It’s what more fortunate (people) do,” he said.
Arcadia Center for the Needy, in fact, serves huge numbers. Their volunteers will bag hundreds of daily lunches and donate boxes of clothes to those arriving in the morning. You watch mothers clothe a child in a sweatshirt on cool mornings, people lining up for small bags of groceries or a meal, things more fortunate people take for granted.
“I don’t know what kind of answer your looking for,” said Gary Kramer at Cross Creek RV Resort. “(Donations) have been going on for years and years. That’s what we do.”
