DESOTO COUNTY — Some residents of Lake Suzy are planning to make their voices heard today at the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners meeting in Arcadia.
Homeowners in the Heron Pointe, Egret Pointe and Crystal Bay neighborhoods have had issues with the county over a stench — likened to dead fish or rotten eggs — stemming from a sewage wastewater pump station in the area near Southwest Kingsway Circle off Kings Highway.
The DeSoto BOCC meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the county administration building at 201 E. Oak St. in Arcadia.
The odor issue is not on today’s agenda, but residents have been on the brink of protest.
“There will be more pleading of our case,” said Kim Paquette, president of the Heron Pointe Condominium Association.
The county is making efforts to solve the problem, but residents feel like it’s not enough. The most recent work began around Jan. 7, but concern is still in the air.
“Heron Pointe has had very little smell and Crystal Bay thinks there has been a 50% reduction (since the Jan. 7 work),” Paquette said.
Still, Paquette said they’d like to see if the problem can be pinpointed for a more permanent fix.
Other items on the agenda...
DeSoto County may be able to receive grant funding through the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program for work on the Peace River Overflow Bridge on County Road 761, also known as the Lettuce Lake cut-off. The county is considering Kelly Brothers for work on the bridge with a cost of almost $821,000 of a $1.1 million budget. Construction is estimated to begin in the next eight weeks with single-lane closures.
An increase in county funding is being considered by commissioners for the county’s mosquito control program budget due to a “realignment of the state’s mosquito control districts”, according to the county’s agenda documents. The county matches an overall budget from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Mosquito Control Division which will increase from around $32,500 to $35,500. The county matches that budget by 25%. There will be no impact on taxpayers.
