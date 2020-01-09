Hey, DeSoto County! It's DCSO’s annual Law Enforcement Torch Run time ... and we need your support!
Every year the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office comes together with members from the Arcadia Police Department, DeSoto Correctional Institution, DeSoto Memorial Hospital and community members like you to “run and raise funds” to support the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Our annual run starts at the sheriff’s office and ends at our local Publix—the date of our run is TBD at this time.
If you are interested in participating by purchasing a “Torch Run Shirt” for $15, running in the event, or simply donating to the foundation, please contact:
Capt. Andrew Proudfit, 863-491-6716, aproudfit@desotosheriff.org
Shaneka Coone, 863-491-6719, scoone@desotosheriff.org
All funds donated will be used to purchase a participation Torch Run shirt for a member from our local Arc-DeSoto program, who also runs each year!
The mission of Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, Florida, is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate. Therefore, giving those continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.
