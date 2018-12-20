Specialty court assists veterans, 'it's good business'

DeSoto County has its share of issues. But a new program in the justice system to assist troubled military veterans, and persons with substance abuse and mental health issues could limit a slice of those problems.
A veterans court program, through DeSoto County’s new Comprehensive Case Management Court, has been introduced at the 12th Judicial Court in Arcadia. The idea is to screen nonviolent offenders, especially those with military background, and to route them into a case-management system that includes such things as mental health counseling and substance treatment, hook them into entitlement programs, and in some instances get them ready for jobs and mainstream them back into the world as productive citizens, said Judge Danielle Brewer, the DeSoto County judge behind the new DeSoto County Comprehensive Case Management Court.
Targeting veterans in the justice system mirrors drug courts, where offenders are placed on a track to recover from the issues that placed them before a judge and to avoid the carousel, she said.
“The goal is sustainable life, outside jail,” said Brewer, who had obtained state funds to staff and run DeSoto’s program this summer. About 30 qualified clients may be entered into the program, with preference being given to veterans, she said, and the funding cycle is year-to-year.
Drug courts date back years. Qualified offenders in the system follow strict treatment, testing and follow-up guidelines. The idea is to get fixed and return to normal life.
Veterans Treatment Courts, on the other hand, are relatively new. They’ve been established around the country in the last decade, targeting men and women with issues relating to military duty, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder linked drug addiction and nonviolent crime/arrests, for example. Homelessness and crime are frequently associated with troubled veterans. Much larger cities and court systems would dedicate staff and resources to such fixes. Federal money is poured into metropolitan areas where numbers can overwhelm justice systems.
But DeSoto County is comparatively small and its two judges have enough on their plates to not micro-manage, Brewer said. But upon assuming her seat as the county judge in 2016, it became clear that more focus on veterans, drug-related issues, and mental health was needed, she said. So with an initial approximately $140,000 state allotment and a subsequent $180,000 grant, DeSoto County hired a pair of case-management workers to screen and administer a program for nonviolent offenders in the system. Case workers use a five-step program to stabilize the individual, who may be in jail and using drugs or alcohol, then bring them into an approximately 14-month process of recovery, regular drug tests, and required counseling and treatment, with the goal being to ultimately getting back on their feet and returning to productive lives, she said. The court partners with nonprofit health agencies, local employers, law enforcement, and others with interests in solving the problems. Clients of the program receive sanctions for fudging or failing, she added, and are complimented for a job well done.
“The person,” Brewer said of those in the program, “is going through a very intense program. The great part is seeing them shifting from blaming to taking responsibility and accountability.”
While kindness and respect for military duty drive a veterans court advocate, it can get much deeper, Brewer added. First, jail in DeSoto County—and throughout the—country, is expensive for taxpayers; about $85 a day per inmate. Repeat offenders, especially those with self-abusive ways, clog the system and drag society further into the gutter, she said.
But pulling them from the shampoo, rinse and repeat cycle is more spiritual, what governance is about and what should be society’s duty, Brewer said.
Attempting to treat those in dark places “benefits everyone,” she said. “It’s not 100 percent successful … people will fail. But this is proven to be a more effective method for change. People get their kids back and healthy babies are born. There are all the positives for the person … and it’s good business for our community. And isn’t progress a really great thing?”
