The St. Petersburg Police Department planned on sending 24 officers to North Port to help the local law enforcement agency with its Hurricane Ian response efforts.
St. Pete officers were slated to leave Tuesday morning to help the North Port Police Department and Florida Department of Emergency Management respond to the storm in Sarasota County. But SPPD later announced it was scrubbing the deployment to North Port.
"Our mission to assist North Port Police has been cancelled. We will await further instructions from the Florida Dept. of Emergency Management," SPPD said in a statement.
Southwest Florida was hit hard by Ian and its dangerous storm surge and Category 4 winds. Police, fire departments and other emergency agencies have been hit with high volumes of 911 calls, rescue missions, public safety, flooding and other emergencies after Ian brought horrific impacts to areas of southwest Florida.
Curfews have been issued throughout the area and there have been some concerns about looting or theft rings hitting evacuated areas. Floods, blocked roadways and neighborhoods, down power lines and power outages impacting residents, businesses and recovery efforts.
The Tampa Police Department and Tampa Fire Rescue have also sent 55 officers and firefighters to North Port.
The National Hurricane Center and a number of other path models had projected Hurricane Ian headed towards a potential catastrophic hit on the Tampa Bay area.
That prompted evacuation orders in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Those models were off by 150 miles with Ian ending up taking a similar path as Hurricane Charley in 2004. A European hurricane model did predict a southwestern veer for Ian before many of its U.S. counterparts.
The catastrophic damage was felt most in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and other counties along the fast growing southwestern coast.
The Tampa Bay area saw power outages and some down trees but not the carnage of its southern Florida neighbors.
