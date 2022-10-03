Tropical Weather River Floods

A car is submerged in flood water in North Port, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Adriana Gomez Licon)

 Adriana Gomez Licon

The St. Petersburg Police Department is sending 24 officers to North Port to help the local law enforcement agency with its Hurricane Ian response efforts.

St. Pete officers will depart Tuesday morning to help the North Port Police Department and Florida Department of Emergency Management respond to the storm in Sarasota County.


