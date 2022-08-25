ARCADIA — Around 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state has invested more than $56 million to acquire around 20,000 acres in Florida for conservation. 

A land purchase in Hardee and DeSoto counties, which the District's Governing Board approved, will help preserve habitat and water resources by protecting about 11 miles of Horse Creek, which is a major tributary to the Peace River.


