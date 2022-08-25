ARCADIA — Around 16,000 acres have been acquired for conservation in DeSoto and Hardee counties.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state has invested more than $56 million to acquire around 20,000 acres in Florida for conservation.
That includes 11,958 acres along Horse Creek on Carlton Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto and Hardee counties.
“Acquiring lands for conservation and recreation is a top priority for my administration,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Conservation of these key properties will forever benefit water quality, rare wildlife habitats and corridor linkages, as well as support Florida’s ever-growing economy.”
Horse Creek Ranch is located in both counties, in the southwest corner of Hardee and the northwest corner of DeSoto.
The ranch property is in the Peace River Basin and will help to ensure the continued protection of the area’s drinking water supply, according to the news release.
“These projects will provide protection to imperiled species and connectivity for recreational and wildlife corridors and will support the preservation of Florida’s natural landscapes for future generations," Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said.
The purchase will support the area’s tourism industry and local commercial and sport fishing industry, according to the news release.
The state's acquisition is coupled with the recent purchase by Southwest Florida Water Management District for 4,357 acres — the ranch's remaining acreage.
A conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement that permanently limits uses of the land in order to protect its conservation values, according to the National Conservation Easement Database.
The water district, known as Swiftmud, has been working on its acquisition for close to a year.
In July, the district announced the purchase for around $13.8 million.
That acquisition provides several benefits for preservation and protection of water and water-related resources by protecting Horse Creek, according to the July news release from Swiftmud.
The creek is a major tributary to the Peace River.
The property had been used for cattle ranching and other agricultural activities and was owned by the Doyle Carlton family for many years.
“The Southwest Florida Water Management District has been fair and professional throughout this process,” Doyle Carlton in the July news release. “My family and I feel very strongly that this agreement will be beneficial to all involved, and, most importantly, the land and water resources will be protected forever.”
Tarokh told The Daily Sun on Thursday that Swiftmud is working with the Division of State Lands to move the project forward.
"State Lands will monitor the conservation easement on behalf of the district and will provide monitoring information to (Swiftmud), keeping the district updated on its investment," she said.
Tarokh added that the district and State Lands are also working together on preparing due diligence and obtaining surveys, environmental site assessments, and other necessary documents.
"Once those items have been completed, prepared and reviewed, then the district and State Lands will schedule closing on the conservation easement," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.